On WMNF’s MidPoint Monday: Congressional District 15 race

Share this:

Tune in to WMNF’s MidPoint on Monday — the day before Election Day — to hear about a very tight race in Florida’s 15th Congressional District between Republican Ross Spano and Democrat Kristen Carlson.

Three write-in candidates are also running, though their names will not be on the ballot: Alek Bynzar, Dave Johnson and Jeffery Rabinowitz.

We’ll also take a look at the race for Attorney General between Democrat Sean Shaw and Republican Ashley Moody.

The show will air live from 12:06 p.m. until 1:01 p.m. on Monday November 5 on 88.5 FM Tampa / St. Petersburg / Lakeland or online at http://wmnf.org.