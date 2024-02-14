Donate Now!
WMNF Simulcasts GMF Sunday February 18th

Posted on by Ernesto Reitich
Brace yourselves for an event that sets your soul on fire!

Mark your calendars for Sunday, February 18th, because on this day, WMNF is teaming up with the Gasparilla Music Festival to bring you a great experience!

From 1:30pm until 7:30pm, your favorite community radio station, WMNF, will be simulcasting LIVE from the Fortune stage at the Gasparilla Music Festival! 🌟 Get ready to groove to the rhythm right from the comfort of your own home!

This isn’t just any collaboration; it’s a celebration of cultural diversity and a tribute to the power of music in bringing communities together! 🎶✨

WMNF’s Program Director, Sam Hval, couldn’t contain her excitement, exclaiming, “These are the bands WMNF fans already love! We want every single listener to join in the exhilarating experience of GMF!” 🎵💃

Picture this: Shelby Soul mesmerizing the crowd with soulful melodies, followed by the electrifying tunes of Minim, blending electronic beats with jam band vibes! And that’s just the beginning!

Buckle up for an incredible journey as Eddie Roberts & the Lucky Strokes takes you on a rock-infused adventure, leading up to the grand finale with Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, serenading you with the soul-stirring blues! 🎸🎤

1:30 – 2:15: Shelby Sol (neo soul)

2:45 – 3:45: Minim (electronic, jam band)

4:15 – 5:30: Eddie Roberts & the Lucky Strokes (rock)

6:00 – 7:15: Christone “Kingfish” Ingram (blues)

This is just the beginning! For a single night of eclectic music, buy your tickets to Tropical Heatwave for May 4th featuring a diverse lineup that will leave you breathless! 🌴☀️ Check out the details at Tropical Heatwave 2024

