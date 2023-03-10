WMNF’s daily digest of news headlines for Friday, March 10th, 2023

Share this:

USF arrests

Four demonstrators were arrested Monday and charged by the University of South Florida police while protesting against the school’s inaction in the midst of Governor Ron DeSantis’s push for change in state colleges. WMNF’s Chris Young reports on the press conference held by the protest’s organizers yesterday.

DeSantis in Iowa

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in Iowa to introduce himself to an expectant audience of Republicans ahead of a likely 2024 presidential bid. DeSantis is making a long-awaited visit today. DeSantis’ planned appearances in Davenport and Des Moines to mark his first trip to the leadoff voting state and come as anticipation over his expected White House campaign has been building. With the Iowa caucuses less than a year away, Republicans in the state are ready to take a harder look at DeSantis. The Florida governor is a top-tier presidential prospect viewed as a rival to former President Donald Trump.

School vouchers

A bill that would expand the state’s school voucher program is swiftly making its way through the legislature. As Danielle Prieur reports, the program provides scholarships to families who want to send their kids to private or charter schools instead of public ones.

Social media platforms for students

A bill to limit Student Use of Social Media Platforms passed the House Choice and Innovation Subcommittee yesterday. House Bill 379 will ban TikTok in Florida K-12 schools and require schools to educate students on social media safety and how it can be utilized in personal and professional life. It also requires school districts to prohibit students from accessing other social media platforms through the use of school internet access.

