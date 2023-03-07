WMNF’s daily digest of news headlines for Tuesday, March 7th, 2023

Share this:

Listen to the WMNF Daily Digest of news headlines for Tuesday, March 7:

Election day in Tampa

Today is the city Election Day for Tampa, and although Mayor Jane Castor doesn’t have an opponent on the ballot, voters will decide the outcome of six out of the seven City Council district seats and four charter amendments. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today. Your polling location is available on votehillsborough.gov. Tampa hasn’t had an election without a mayoral race since 2015, a year that then Mayor Bob Buckhorn also ran unopposed. Early voting and mail in ballot turnout that year was 9%. Lower turnout has been reported this year at about 7% following the end of early voting on Sunday. Nearly 40% fewer people voted by mail this year compared to 2015.

House Republicans file gun proposal

Two House Republicans yesterday filed a proposal that would lower the minimum age from 21 to 18 to buy rifles and other “long” guns, potentially scrapping a high-profile change passed after the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Republican Representative, Bobby Payne and Republican Representative, Tyler Sirois, filed the proposal (HB 1543) as lawmakers prepared to begin the annual legislative session that started today. Lawmakers in 2018 increased the minimum age from 18 to 21 to purchase long guns after former Marjory Stoneman Douglas student, Nikolas Cruz, who was 19 years old at the time, used a semi-automatic rifle to kill 17 students and faculty members and injure 17 others. Federal law already barred people under 21 from buying handguns. The House and Senate have started moving forward with proposals for the legislative session starting today that would allow people to carry concealed weapons without licenses. As of mid-afternoon yesterday, a Senate bill had not been filed to lower the minimum gun-purchasing age from 21 to 18.

Florida For All’s People’s Press Conference

A progressive coalition of organizations called Florida For All held a “People’s Press Conference” today, bringing forth concerns about unions, education, and the upcoming state legislative session starting tomorrow, and calling for an end to political interference in Florida schools and universities, extending Medicaid, and protecting abortion rights. Ruth Moreno is the Deputy Director for Florida For All, and challenged the Governor. Angelina Mohica was a low income student in Florida growing up, and she said a program called Project Upward Bound helped her succeed in spite of her challenges thanks to educational funding, but she said bans on AP African American Courses by Republican lawmakers make it harder for students feel connected with their curriculums. Florida For All also called for a People’s Budget that includes affordable housing and fair wages. These issues and more will be dealt with in Tallahassee during the legislative session that started today.

Predictions on Ron DeSantis’s State of State

Republican Governor Ron DeSantis’ State of the State speech is likely to be more about making a case to lead the country rather than an assessment of Florida’s future. Today’s address comes as DeSantis builds momentum for a presidential run and marks the start of Florida’s annual 60-day legislative session. DeSantis has traveled the country talking about how America should be more like Florida. This session means issues like telling teachers what pronouns they can use for students, making guns more available to Floridians and keeping immigrants who are in the country illegally out of the state. DeSantis won reelection last year by nearly 20 points.

Red Tide crashes spring break

With Tampa Bay area beach communities and the tourism industry quickly approaching their busiest season, the early arrival of red tide has both visitors and businesses worried about its effects. Nearly all Pinellas County gulf beaches had many species of dead fish washed ashore, lining the beach for miles, accompanied by a stench that for some residents made breathing the air irritating and difficult. Thomas Oulette reports. For updates on the presence of red tide blooms which are indicated by the presence of the Karenia brevis algae, you can check online at myfwc.com.

Bill helps small businesses while shackling local governments

A measure aimed at curbing local ordinances that hurt private businesses is under consideration by the Legislature for a second year. As Margie Menzel reports, supporters say the bill would help small businesses, while opponents say it would shackle local governments’ ability to respond to the concerns of their residents.