WMNF’s daily digest of news headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 22nd, 2023

Youth gender-affirmation in Florida

Florida lawmakers heard from a one-sided panel of medical professionals and advocates yesterday as they argued against gender-affirming care for kids.

Furthermore, college students across Florida are planning to walk out of class tomorrow. They’re protesting state officials’ requests for information on transgender students. Governor Ron DeSantis’ administration has asked the state’s public universities for a list of gender-affirming healthcare services provided on campus. It’s part of a larger effort to target trans and queer people. The “Stand for Freedom” protests are scheduled to start at noon tomorrow.

Tampa elections

The last day to vote in the City of Tampa elections is Tuesday, March 7. One of the most closely watched races is in South Tampa’s District 4 between incumbent Bill Carlson and business owner Blake Casper. On Friday, the two were asked: what was something they agreed with Mayor Jane Castor about and what was something they disagreed with the mayor about. The two were part of a forum on Friday that included candidates from Districts 5 and 6 as well. You can listen to that forum on our website, wmnf.org. In addition, this coming Friday Carlson and Casper will be on WMNF’s The Skinny at 11 in the morning.

Polk Clerk of Court to waive court collection fees

In an effort to get drivers back on the road, the Polk County Clerk of Court will once again halt collection fees on unpaid court fee balances for one day only.

According to the Polk County Clerk of Court, on Saturday, March 11th, from 9am to 1pm, customers can pay in person at the Polk County courthouse or by phone at 863-534-4446. Once paid, customers can reinstate their driver’s licenses. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles will also be on-site to issue new licenses.

Former Hillsborough deputy charged

A veteran Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputy has been charged with drunken driving after an incident in which he was driving a motorcycle at 105 miles an hour just before crashing into a tanker. The Sheriff’s Office said yesterday that Deputy Matthew Archambeau crashed in December. The Sheriff’s office said the crash was captured by surveillance cameras. Tests at a hospital showed Deputy Archambeau’s blood-alcohol content was greater than 0.15, which is considered impaired under Florida law.

Pelican protections

Yesterday state wildlife officials moved to increase protections for pelicans that become entangled in fishing lines at the Sunshine Skyway pier.

Brewery partnership

The Florida Division of Emergency Management is partnering with a Florida brewery to bring awareness to Floridians 21 and up. The unlikely partnership shares the importance of keeping gas tanks full in the wake of Florida’s hurricane season. Their exclusive branded beer is expected to hit shelves in March.

information from News Service Florida, Associated Press and Florida Public Radio was used in this report