Share this:

Supporters of an Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution will rally outside the Bradenton office of State Senate President Bill Galvano on Monday.

WMNF interviewed Amy Weintraub. She is with Progress Florida and the Pinellas National Organization for Women.

Listen:

The Women’s Equality Day rally is Monday morning at 11 at the office of State Senate President Bill Galvano: 1023 Manatee Avenue West, Suite 201 in Bradenton.