Youth Climate Strike actions Friday in Tampa & St. Pete

Friday is a global youth climate strike; according to the Associated Press, “hundreds of thousands of people are expected to join worldwide demonstrations this week ahead of a U.N. climate summit in New York.”

Our guest on MidPoint Monday was Kara Weihman; she’s a student and the Tampa lead with Youth Climate Strike. She’s a senior at Wiregrass Ranch High School in Pasco County.

The Tampa Climate Action Rally is hosted by Our Climate and Florida Youth Climate Strike. It’s Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Tampa City Hall, 315 East Kennedy Boulevard.

Earlier that day in St. Petersburg the St. Pete Climate Strike and March begins at City Hall at noon and lasts until 1:30 p.m. That’s at 175 5th St. North.

Here is a link to the IPCC and all its reports.

