Candidate for Florida governor joins anti-Spencer protest at UF

Hundreds of anti-fascist protesters are greeting white supremacist speaker Richard Spencer at the University of Florida in Gainesville Thursday afternoon. Reporters inside the arena said the 800 seats are more than half full, but mostly with protesters. Reporters tweeted video of people interrupting the speakers, chanting “Black Lives Matter!” and other slogans.

As Spencer took to the stage, the crowd erupted in a sustained chant of “F*** you Spencer.”

WMNF News spoke with a candidate for governor, Democrat Chris King, who joined the protest against Spencer outside the hall.

Listen: