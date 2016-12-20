Chickens and other Fowl Stuff on the Sustainable Living Program

On Monday’s Sustainable Living Program we talked about chickens and other backyard poultry.

Our guests were Mary Beth Henry, the Small Farms Extension Agent & pesticide trainer with Polk County UF/IFAS Extension Service, and Kenny Coogan, a bird trainer, author and creator of the Critter Companions Facebook page. They covered a lot of good information on chickens, such as zoning for chickens, diseases, breeds, food, training, and more.

Kenny brought a special guest and it’s worth listening to the archived show to really understand who she was!

Critter Companions by Kenny Coogan

Polk Extension Service