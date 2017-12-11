All you need to know about the Florida Public Service Commission

Share this:

The Florida Public Service Commission regulates utilities in the state. It’s been in the news lately because a former state legislator resigned from consideration after allegations of sexual misconduct. For more about the Florida PSC, I spoke with Susan Glickman. She’s Florida director of the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy.

At the beginning of the show we heard two comments left by listeners after our last show. We looked at the future of the Florida Supreme Court and who will select the replacements for three justices who are retiring thirteen months from now. We also heard public comments before the Lakeland City Commission’s decision to remove a Confederate statue from Munn Park.