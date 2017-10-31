MidPoint for October 26 – Fair Vote’s Drew Spencer Penrose and a look back at Jimmy Carter’s ‘malaise’ speech

Share this:

A recent Fox News poll generic congressional poll reports that Democrats have a 15-point lead over Republicans in next year’s congressional elections. However, some election analysts question whether the Democrats can win back the House next year.

Drew Spencer Penrose is FairVote’s legal and policy director. He told us how his organization has broken down recent congressional elections, and explains why barring a Democratic wave, the Republicans are still in good shape a year from the midterms.

Also, Jimmy Carter was recently back in the news, giving us the opportunity revisit his infamous 1979 ‘malaise’ speech.