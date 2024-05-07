Donate Now!
Aptera Solar Electric Vehicles with David Randle

Posted on by Grace Benke
On Monday May 5th, 2024, David Randle joined Tanja and Anni on Sustainable Living show to discuss the worlds first commercially produced solar electric car, the Aptera.

Randle is the director of sustainable tourism for the USF Patel College for Global Sustainability and a leader of the Earth’s Summit. He is also Co-Founder and Managing Director of the Blue Community Consortium. “As the first ordained environmental minister in the nation, Dave has successfully coordinated a national campaign to preserve water, wildlife, and wilderness areas on behalf of the Pitkin County Commissioners, served as political and environmental advisor to John Denver, and initial program development coordinator for John Denver’s Windstar Foundation. Earlier this month, David represented Aptera at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland where he shared Aptera as a model for reducing carbon emissions. (Aptera)”

“Aptera has the longest range of any electric vehicle ever created – breaking the 1,000 mile per charge barrier. Integrated solar can be configured to provide up to 40 miles of range per day with over three square meters and 180 efficient solar cells designed into the body structure. This makes the Aptera the first vehicle capable of meeting most daily driving needs with solar power alone. (Aptera)”

Topics discussed include:

the origin of the Aptera

other attempts at solar powered vehicles

differing state laws/standards regarding types of vehicles

cost and energy savings

safety features of the Aptera

and more!

You can learn more about the Aptera solar powered car at their website here.

If you love what you hear on the Sustainable Living Show, tune in every Monday at 11am on WMNF 88.5fm, or listen to past episodes in the archives here. If you’d like to show you care with a monetary donation, please head over to the tip jar and direct your donation to Sustainable Living.

