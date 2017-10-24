Mr. GreenThumb Garden Show

Share this:

Our guest on today’s Homegrown Sustainable Living Gardening Program was Stan DeFreitas–Mr. Green Thumb himself. Mr. DeFreitas has spread gardening know-how on radio, TV and newspaper columns in both the Clearwater Sun and the Tampa Tribune. Also my partner Debbie Butts was in the studio. She has a life-time of experience in horticulture and has spent the last fifteen years growing food for local farmers’ markets. We had a lot of fun talking with Stan about his many years of gardening experience. www.askmrgreenthumb.com