All Station Meeting to be held on Zoom, 5/13/24

WMNF is holding an All Station Meeting on Monday, May 13th on Zoom, with a social hour from 6:30pm – 7pm.

(Agenda is subject to change)

6:30pm – Social time, chat and visit with other folks, as attendees sign on

7:00pm – Welcoming, announcements, meeting structure – David Diaz, Volunteer Committee Chair, Board Member & host of Jazz Connections

Introducing new-ish staff (since the last All Station Meeting) – Ernesto Reitich & Robin Milcowitz.

Miss Julie – Outreach and Volunteer update – Announce the winners of the 2023 Volunteer Awards

Shane Linkous – WMNF’s Financials

DT – WMNF Operations

Shari/Robin/Ernesto – Development, Membership & Communications report

Sam Hval – Heatwave (too soon?) /music office update

Sean Kinane –Newsroom updates

Isha DelValle – WMNF Board update

Randi Zimmerman – State of the Station

Wrap up. Reminders about Fund Drive, Juneteenth, and other events.

Adjournment

Thank you for supporting WMNF 88.5FM Community Radio, for almost 45 years now… We’re still 44 until September 14th, 2024.

The Volunteer Committee will send Zoom info to those who request it by e-mailing [email protected] with SUBJECT line: All Station Meeting LOG IN