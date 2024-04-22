Donate Now!
Volunteers of the Year for 2023 announced

Posted on by Miss Julie
WMNF, the Best Little Radio Station on Planet Earth, has been Volunteer-Powered since 1979.

To honor and pay tribute to our volunteers, we held a Volunteer Appreciation Party to celebrate all of these wonderful people at Rick’s on the River in Tampa on  Sunday, April 21st, 2024.

These are those who were recognized for exceptional efforts in the year 2023:

WMNF Volunteer Awards for 2023 are as follows:

Lifetime Achievement Award – JoEllen Schilke (Art In Your Ear, Friday 12pm – 1pm)

Nathan B Stubblefield Foundation Award presented by the WMNF Board of Directors – Isha Del Valle (LatinX, Wednesday 10pm – 12am)

New Volunteer of the Year – Lela Wilson – HCC Intern/Production

Volunteer of the Year – Doug Renck (60’s Show Board Operator,  Saturday 12pm – 2pm & Volunteer Committee)

Programmer of the Year – Lounge Laura Taylor (Surface Noise, Saturday 4pm – 6pm)

New Programmer of the Year – “Kool Aunt” Cyndi Philpott (Gen X Redux, Monday 3am – 6am)

Overnight Programmer of the Year – John Velez (House of Soul, Saturday 3am – 6am)

* Overnight Programmer of the Year (posthumous) – Darryl “Mullet Man” Barnes (In the Fishbowl, Saturday 12am – 3am)

Program Assistant of the Year – Katy Tayler (Revenge of the Synth, Friday 2am – 4am)

Public Affairs Volunteers of the Year: The Skinny – Mitch Perry, Ben Montgomery, and Ray Roa (Friday 11am – 12pm)

The Jen Germaine News Volunteer of the Year – Wendell “Corey” Beltran HCC Intern/The Scoop

New News Volunteer of the Year – Taylor Lovejoy USF Intern/The Scoop

New Operations Volunteer of the Year – Jimmy Coley

Operations Volunteer of the Year – Jessica Greene (Board Operator,  Wednesdays)

The Dave Roosa Special Events Volunteer of the Year – Steve Arduengo (Tropical Heatwave Hero)

Administrative Volunteer of the Year – Joanna Kellogg 

Volunteering Volunteer of the Year – Frantz Thermidor

Vicki Santa Development Award – Will Greaves

Membership Volunteer of the Year – Michael Mainguth (Volunteer Committee)

Tributes were paid to our recently departed volunteers, as well.

Anthony “Tony” Ferrentino (June 2023) – Tony was a program assistant on Friday night’s Soul Party with Steve “Hitman” Williams, and very generous in many ways. He visited incarcerated listeners, and helped garner donations from local grocery stores, which he distributed to those in need. He would bring giant amounts of food to WMNF to share. Love to his wife, Stephanie, who now is a substitute programmer on 88.5FM, carrying on the love for Community, and for radio.

Tom Collins (December 2023) – What didn’t Tom do for WMNF, and his all of his friends? That list is short!! He ran the board for Dr. Bob on Saturday for the 60’s Show & co-hosted with Frank Knox on Wednesday morning’s Retro Jukebox. The owner of G. Pepper’s Grill & Tavern, Kathe, took up a collection, and they bought a paver to go in our People’s Patio. Tom, you will never be forgotten.

Darryl “Mullet Man” Barnes (Jan 2024) – Darryl hosted In The Fish Bowl on Saturdays, midnight-3am. His dedication to WMNF and his show was huge, and for this we honor him with Overnight Programmer of the Year 2023, presented posthumously. We will miss you, Mullet Man!

Yours in Community, Peace and Love –

Miss Julie, Manager – Volunteers, Community Outreach & Engagement

WMNF 88.5FM, Tampa

