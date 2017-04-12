Support WMNF Before Give Day Tampa Bay 2017!

Give Day Tampa Bay, the 24-hour online giving challenge, returns for a fourth year on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. The good news is that if you won’t be around Tuesday, May 2, you can give early and help WMNF compete with nearly 600 non-profits in the Tampa Bay Area! WMNF is a charitable organization just like our fellow non-profits in this community. We exist primarily on donations from caring individuals like you.

We would love you to give on May 2! But if you can’t, here are two ways to participate early. You can give here between April 18-April 30:

https://givedaytampabay.razoo. com/giving_events/tb/home

You may also send a check in advance. Make sure the check is:

• made payable to WMNF

• memo line: “Give Day Tampa Bay”

• dated between April 18 – April 30

• mailed to:

WMNF – ATTN: Gene Moore

1210 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard

Tampa, FL 33603

These are uncertain times for many nonprofits. Like other stations, WMNF might lose our Corporation for Public Broadcasting funding. However, the more donations we have from listeners like you, the better off we’ll be! You do live here and you know the importance of giving locally. If you are an on-line listener, WMNF has enriched your life, so your contributions count, too!

For more information on Give Day Tampa Bay, go here:

https://givedaytampabay.razoo.com/giving_events/tb/home

Let me know if you have questions in the meantime.

Stay tuned for exciting giving challenges WMNF will offer on May 2!

Yours in community,

Laura Taylor

WMNF Development Director