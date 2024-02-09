Donate Now!
WMNF is happy to announce our new Membership Coordinator, Robin Milcowitz

Posted on by robin
Robin is a community activist, wife, and mother of two. She has been a longtime supporter and volunteer of WMNF and has been doing graphic design work for the station for over 20 years.

Her first introduction to the station was when she heard Pat Chambers’ show that played 20s-40s music, and she was hooked! She started volunteering almost immediately and felt she finally found a radio station that played her kind of music and news. 

A few words from Robin…

I am so excited to be here not just for the station, but for our members. I am looking forward to meeting you and also this new chapter in my awesome WMNF journey.

Warmest wishes,

-Robin

