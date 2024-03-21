Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

$1.1 million rides on a New College of Florida report

Posted on by Staff
Share
New College
New College of Florida in Sarasota. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News (Apr. 2023).

By Ryan Dailey ©2024 The News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE — About $1.1 million is on the line for New College of Florida as President Richard Corcoran is slated next week to present a “student success plan monitoring report” to state university system officials — after the school lost out on about $2 million in potential performance-based funding.

Corcoran will present the report, which details how the small liberal arts school has worked to carry out eight goals it set last year, during a meeting Tuesday of the Budget and Finance Committee of the university system’s Board of Governors.

New College trustees in August laid out eight initiatives “to implement by March 2024 in order to improve first-to-second year student retention and post-graduation outcomes.” The initiatives included benchmarks such as goals of issuing $400,000 in scholarships to at least 200 students, as the school has looked to pump up enrollment.

Corcoran and the trustees during the past year have sought to make major changes to the school, which had fewer than 700 students in 2022. Gov. Ron DeSantis drew national attention when he revamped the Board of Trustees by appointing conservative allies.

Getting the university system Board of Governors to sign off on the report, which says New College has “fully implemented” seven of the eight initiatives, would authorize the release of $1,099,013 to the school. But that would account for only a portion of nearly $4.2 million in state performance-based funding that could have been available to New College.

Performance-based funding is earned by schools achieving scores based on various factors, including graduation rates, degrees awarded in areas of “strategic emphasis” designated by university system officials and percentages of graduates with bachelor’s degrees who are employed.

“New College of Florida’s score for 2023 was 65 points. If NCF had scored 70 points or higher, they would have been eligible for $4,198,026,” a document in the Board of Governors agenda said.

Based on the school’s score, New College was eligible to receive only about half of the $4.2 million. It was given just shy of $1.1 million in September for initially presenting its student success plan.

Receiving the second similar amount is contingent on the Board of Governors deeming that the report “demonstrates satisfactory progress” on the goals New College has set out.

The report details New College providing $438,940 in “internship scholarships” to 223 students entering the school at the beginning of the academic year.

“Students receiving these scholarships are required to complete an internship prior to graduation. These scholarships remove barriers to participation in work-based learning experiences and advance us toward our goal for 100% of students to complete an academic internship prior to graduation,” a description of the initiative said.

The report also touted the creation of master’s degrees in marine mammal science and educational leadership. The school also says it has “fully implemented” a goal of providing “24/7 on-demand, no-cost access to professional tutors” through an online service called Knack.

“This complements the in-person one-on-one and group tutoring sessions our students can schedule through our Academic Services one-stop shop,” the university reported.

One goal that New College set but doesn’t expect to complete until May is hiring six academic coaches.

“Results of this initiative will be apparent next year, as incoming students will be assigned academic coaches (on top of faculty advisors and career coaches),” the New College report said.

Separate from the performance-based funding, New College is in line to receive tens of millions of dollars appropriated by lawmakers in the budget for the upcoming 2024-2025 fiscal year.

The Legislature earmarked $2 million that is intended, in part, to help New College hire academic coaches. The proposed budget still needs approval from DeSantis, and it includes some strings for New College to receive the money.

As an example, a $15 million pot of money for New College includes the funds for academic coaches and a proposed $10 million for temporary student housing. Receipt of the $15 million is contingent on the school submitting a detailed business plan to the Board of Governors that “describes the institution’s long-term student enrollment goals and how it will use the funding provided by the state to achieve these goals.”

The Legislature also earmarked $10 million for “operational enhancements” at the school, with Corcoran and the school’s Board of Trustees given discretion on the way the money would be spent. But $5 million of that money would have to go toward providing scholarships to students.

Tags
, , , ,

You may also like

Hillsborough students served first ever fully Florida-sourced lunch

Listen: Lunch looked a little different for students in Hillsborough...

The Scoop: Thurs. March 21, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Florida Rep. Anna Eskamani (D) says the new law to...

What Are The Legal & Medical Status of Reproductive Rights and Reproductive Technologies in Florida Today?

Experts review the legal and medical status of reproductive rights...

Unleashing Hope: Tampa Bay Beagle Rescue’s Mission to Save Lives

In the heart of Tampa Bay, a dedicated group of...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
We're taking you back to an awesome Retro #TBT Ft. the amazing Vanessa Collier and the Legendary JCs from back in December 13th of 2019. Who loves this band? Show this group some love by sharing your memories below! #wmnf #music It's that time again to dive into the vibes of WMNF TROPICAL HEATWAVE and get acquainted with the bands! 🎶 Today's Feature is a local favorite Selwyn Birchwood! “Birchwood combines deep blues, blazing psychedelic rock, rump-shaking funk, and Southern soul into a singularity that’s both personal and universal. His singing, guitar and lap steel work, and songwriting are the real, high-value deal and can raise any roof in the world.” WMNF News surveyed 1,963 likely Florida November 2024 general election voters from March 11-13, 2024. Among the things we found is that former President Donald Trump leads incumbent President Joe Biden in Florida, but by a smaller margin than some other polls. #news #wmnf #communityradio OUR TROPICAL HEATWAVE GET TO KNOW THE BAND SERIES CONTINUES with the incredible @Eddie9v “Playing all over the South since he was 15, Eddie 9V is known for his proud allegiance to back-to-basics blues, but on “Beg Borrow and Steal,” he turns his guitar and voice to gut-bucket soul, the kind that is not really made anymore, and his passion is so palpable it makes the music bristle with discovery. Rich organ and bright horn flares flesh out the old-school track, which sounds quite deliberately like it could have been rcorded 50 years ago at Muscle Shoals or Hi Records.” CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! #wmnfevents #thw24 #Livemusic 🎵 Get ready for the ultimate music haul! The WMNF Record and CD Sale is back on March 23rd, and we had to share a retro #tbt of a previous sale back in 2019! 💿 Score amazing deals on CDs, LPs, and more from WMNF! 🙌 Don't miss out! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR INFO! #WMNFRecordSale #MusicHaul #VinylFrenzy 🎶
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Dorm Room
Player position: