2021: Questions Were Asked. Movies You May Have Seen. Books You Should Have Read. Music You Need.

Jared Yates Sexton, recorded a few days after the historical event of January 6. We were all in shock. Questions were asked. Answers are needed. Please listen carefully. Acclaimed film and media critic, Bob Ross offers his take on the movies of 2021. The venerable appraiser agrees that with or without Covid, the multitude of streaming channels are equally as important a source for new films as are traditional cinemas. Ross doesn’t hesitate to give praise where he thinks due, while he almost spits with disgust at an unfortunate flick he scorns. Bob’s expectations for movies in 2022 are more Marvel-type crash-bang-pow, multi-million dollar epics, and the more interesting indie releases appearing toward the year-end. The always engaging author, Mark Haskell Smith shares his list of books you may have missed in 2021
- Real Estate by Deborah Levy
- The Wrong End of the Telescope by Rabih Alameddine
- Cairo Circles by Doma Mahmoud
- Cyber Mage by Saad Z. Hossien
- The Anomaly by Hervé Le Tellier
- Patricia Highsmith: Her Diaries and Notebooks Edited by Anna Von Planta
- The Pink Hotel by Liska Jacobs
- Exalted by Anna Dorn
- Burn Coast by Dale Maharidge
- Mouth to Mouth by Antoine Wilson
- What Just Happened. The pandemic diary by Charles Finch