WMNF seeks applicants for our Board of Directors – Deadline: Thurs, Sept. 12th, 2024

We love the board members we have, but some have reached the end of their terms, and this leave open seats. One is reserved for a Director who will still be under the age of 30 in November 2024!

These board seats are for members of the community who are not active WMNF volunteers. We are especially seeking board applicants with experience and knowledge in the areas of finance, technology, development and fundraising, who are not currently volunteering for WMNF. . Serving on the board is a vital way to help WMNF thrive.

If you or someone you know should apply, please share this information with them, or submit your application today. Thanks.

WMNF BOD Application Information 2024

WMNF BOD Application 7 24 Fillable