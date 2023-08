Share this:

The Forum responds to various issues including the undemocratic suspension of State Attorney Monique Worrel of Orlando, FL as well as new rules on the disposal of coal combustion residuals.

There was some analysis of the culture war outbreak in the Montgomery Riverboat brawl compared to the stabbing of a dancer at a gas station.

The Forum compare and contrast the politics South Africa and the U.S., land redistribution, absentee landlords.