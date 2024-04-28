17 Bands in 17 days – Day 7: How LGBTQ+ band Divine AF breaks boundaries

Only 7 days until the spectacular musical extravaganza, Tropical Heatwave!

Get ready to experience an incredible lineup featuring 17 bands across 3 electrifying stages, plus a Hip Hop Lounge. Don’t miss out – secure your tickets now for just $40 and prepare for a night of unforgettable entertainment!

Having formed in 2017, Divine AF has gained a diverse following because of their captivating and inventive fusion of indie-folk, rock, and pop, which is accentuated by their distinctive three-vocalist lineup. Artists Kat Star Song, Suzie Hopes, and Brittany Baldwin, guitarist Lova Michelle Patterson, bassist Seanna Makepeace, and drummer Claire Franklin are a proudly LGBTQ+ all-female group that effortlessly transitions from performing at major LGBTQ+ events like St. Pete Pride, the largest Pride festival in the Southeast, to more mainstream performances like being the supporting act for Waka Flocka Flame.

With the addition of Lova Michelle on guitar, piano, and backup vocals, their sound rapidly grew. Following this addition, singers Brittany Baldwin and Suzie Hopes wrote “This Side of Desire,” their debut EP, which was released in 2018.

The EP demonstrated the skill and expertise of the openly LGBTQ+ group and had a wide appeal, with lead guitar played by Jami Gee as well. According to Everthing But the Mime, “a musical range that brings you the heart of Americana, the depth of the blues, a slap of funk, and all the feeling of soul” was featured on its six tracks.

Their most recent album, Beautifully Broken, was released just last year. From the powerful guitar of “Flor + Debb” to the moving, introspective lyrics of “Kintsugi.” and the moving elodies and harmonies of “Woman on a Wire,” Beaufifully Broken presents a group of musicians who are not afraid to collaborate in order to achieve a single vision without taking away the influences, skills, and contributions of each individual.

Bassist Seanna Makepeace says that the album Beautifully Broken- “really displays some of the range this band is capable of; it makes a statement that we can be any genre that tickles our fancy, that we don’t have to choose one, and we’re still ourselves.”

If you would like to see what makes Divine AF so compelling for yourself, come see them live at the Tropical Heatwave!

They will be performing at the Ballroom at 8pm.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Countdown to Tropical Heatwave 2024:

Day 17: Say She She

Day 16: Gulfport Gecko Amalgamated Marching Band

Day 15: WAHH World Fusion Band

Day 14: Ruthie Foster

Day 13: The Dollyrots

Day 12: Sweeping Promises

Day 11: Selwyn Birchwood

Day 10: Tiger 54

Day 9: The Sensational Barners Brothers

Day 8: Black Valley Moon

Schedule

CUBAN CLUB PATIO:

The Sensational Barnes Brothers (6:30 pm – 7:30 pm)

Eddie 9V (7:50 pm – 8:50 pm)

Ruthie Foster (9:10 pm – 10:10 pm)

The Record Company (10:30 pm – 11:30 pm)

Say She She (11:45 pm – 12:45 am)

CANTINA:

Kristopher James Band (6:15 pm – 7:15 pm)

Selwyn Birchwood (7:35 pm – 8:35 pm)

The Dollyrots (8:55 pm – 9:55 pm)

Sweeping Promises (10:15 pm – 11:15 pm)

Tiger 54 (11:30 pm – 12:15 am)

BALLROOM:

The Real Clash (6:00 pm – 6:45 pm)

Black Valley Moon (7:00 pm – 7:45 pm)

Divine AF (8:00 pm – 8:45 pm)

Soul Purpose IV (9:00 pm – 9:45 pm)

Northstar (10:00 pm – 10:45 pm)

WAHH World Fusion Band (11 pm – 11:45 pm)

THEATRE:

7pm – 11pm “Hip Hop Lounge” 50 years of Hip Hop

Doors open at 5pm, music begins at 5:30pm with the Gulfport Geckos Marching Band, stages start at 6pm… nonstop until 12:45am!!