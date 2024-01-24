$4.8 million in minority mental health and economic equity funding awarded to south St. Petersburg nonprofits

AMIkids, Inc. is awarded with $100,000 in funds // Credit: Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg Press Release

Two organizations have awarded almost 5 million dollars in grants for non-profits focusing on underserved zip codes in South St. Petersburg. The funds focused on prioritizing mental health for black and indigenous people of color and economic equity and justice.

The awards ranged from 10 to 500 thousand dollars each and were presented at the Center for Health Equity in South St. Petersburg. They were awarded by Bayfront Health and A Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg.

Kelly Kirschner is a Board Trustee for the Foundation.

“Your presence here and your receiving of this funding is a testament to that work that we hope only grows and makes this community stronger.”

30 organizations received the funds. Jessica Mitchell is with AMI Kids, a non-profit for helping troubled youth. The organization received one hundred thousand dollars.

“We’re really excited because it’s so important that our staff be able to connect with the youth and families that we serve, and this funding is really going to be able to provide us that professional development piece that we need to we can create a better understanding,”

Celeste Collins is with the James B. Sanderlin Family Service Center. She says some of the almost 500 thousand dollars her organization received is going towards hiring staff and expanding school aftercare.

“Our grant is going to support and increase school readiness, school literacy, and school success of students in Pinellas County.”