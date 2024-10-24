Donate Now!
A Chat With Florida Minority Leader, Democrat Fentrice Driskell

Posted on by Shelley Reback
Florida House Minority Leader, Democrat Fentrice Driskell

Did we make some news on MidPoint on Oct. 23, 2024? Maybe we did. Asked if she was considering running for Governor of Florida in 2026, Democrat Rep. Fentrice Driskell, the State House Minority Leader responded,  “So many people have asked me to run now that I have to consider it.”

But right now, Rep. Driskell is firmly focused on busting the Republicans’ supermajority in the Florida House which she can do if the Democrats hold on to their incumbents and gain at least 5 more seats. To that end, she has been tirelessly traveling around the state to campaign for several candidates, mostly in the Central Florida/Orange and Seminole County area, who are targeted for victory in the general election. Rep. Driskell emphasized how very important it is that the Republicans lose their supermajority and then have to consult with and negotiate with Democrats over policy initiatives, something they are not required to do now.

In a wide-ranging discussion, we covered the DeSantis tax-payer-funded attacks on the only 2 citizen-initiated amendments to the state constitution, Amendment 3 (recreational marijuana) and Amendment 4 (protection of abortion), the legislature’s over-reaching on pre-emption and dismissal of municipalities’ home rule, the twin crises in insurance and affordable housing, the failure of the legislature to address needed regulations on crane safety in high winds, and DeSantis’ dangerous folly in promoting environmental and energy policies that do not account for climate change, among much more.

The entire show with Rep. Driskell is available for on-demand listening here, on the WMNF app, or as a WMNF MidPoint podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

Tune in to MidPoint next week when we host Democratic US Congressional Candidates Whitney Fox (Dist.13) and Pat Kemp (Dist15)

