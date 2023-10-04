A Holistic Approach to Breast Cancer Awareness with Dr. Fred Harvey

In this episode, we delve into various health topics, ranging from disease awareness and prevention to treatment strategies. Our host, Dr. Fred Harvey, brings a unique perspective to these topics, advocating for a more holistic approach to health. He criticizes the current medical system for its heavy reliance on medications and surgeries, instead emphasizing the importance of understanding the root causes of diseases. His views are shaped by his belief in the potential of functional medicine and oncologic awareness to treat and possibly eliminate chronic illnesses like cancer. He also expresses concern over the focus of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, arguing that more emphasis should be placed on prevention and research rather than treatment. Join us on this episode of the Healthy Steps Radio Show podcast as we explore these topics and more with Dr. Fred Harvey.
Show Topics:
(00:07:33) A Holistic Approach to Breast Cancer Awareness
(00:11:20) Reducing Risk of Complications in Carotid Artery Blockage
(00:16:38) Potential nutritional benefits of placenta consumption
(00:24:32) Protein Intake and Bone Matrix Strength
(00:31:07) Arsenic Contamination in Rice Fields
(00:35:30) Identifying the Root Cause of Neuropathy
(00:43:39) Safety of knee replacement surgery for older individuals
(00:50:49) Essential chewable multivitamin for women over 50