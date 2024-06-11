Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

A rehearing is rejected in Florida’s congressional redistricting

Posted on by Staff
Share
Florida redistricting
Redrawn Congressional districts proposed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in April, 2022.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

A federal court Tuesday rejected a request by voting rights groups to reconsider a ruling that upheld the constitutionality of a Florida congressional redistricting plan.

A three-judge panel issued an order denying a motion for rehearing. Attorneys for groups such as Common Cause Florida and the Florida NAACP filed the motion in April, urging the panel to look again at whether the redistricting plan was passed in 2022 with a racially discriminatory motive.

The panel on March 27 ruled that the plaintiffs had not met a key test of showing that the Legislature acted with racial motivation.

The case stemmed from a redistricting plan that Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed through the Legislature and focused on the overhaul of North Florida’s Congressional District 5.

The district in the past elected Black Democrat Al Lawson. White Republicans won all North Florida congressional districts in the 2022 elections after the district was revamped. In the order Tuesday, the panel reiterated its view that the plaintiffs had not shown racial motivation by the Legislature.

“Our unanimous conclusion was straightforward: Even if we assumed for argument’s sake that the governor acted with impermissible racial animus, the Legislature that enacted the challenged map did not,” the four-page order said. “This doomed plaintiffs’ claims. Plaintiffs insist this straightforward conclusion was mistaken, but their arguments are not persuasive.”

Unlike typical cases, three-judge panels hear redistricting cases.

The panel was made up of Adalberto Jordan, a judge on the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, and U.S. District Judges M. Casey Rodgers and Allen Winsor.

A separate challenge to the redistricting plan is pending at the Florida Supreme Court.

Tags
, , , ,

You may also like

"Bans Off Our Bodies Tampa Bay" sign
Florida seeks a stay of judge’s ruling requiring a revision to the abortion rights amendment’s financial statement

The state wants a court to put on hold a...

The Scoop: Weds. June 12th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Pulse nightclub massacre anniversary Today marks the eighth anniversary of...

stethoscope on money
Medicaid enrollment in Florida continues to decline

Enrollment in Florida’s Medicaid program continued to drop in May,...

State Sen. Darryl Rouson
A trial over the constitutionality of Florida’s Senate districts is set for 2025

A lawsuit, filed in April, alleges that Senate District 16...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🎉Summer Fund Drive has ended but there's Still Time to Give! 🎉 Help your favorite host reach their show goal and keep the community spirit alive! 🎶 Your support enables us to continue sharing new music, art, and exciting events.🌟 YOU help make it all possible! Click to give and show your support! ❤️ ➡️ https://link.wmnf.org/FUNDDRIVE #funddrive #donate #wmnf Today on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! The Awesome Treis & Friends! 🎸✨ If you love Indie Funk, tune in at 2PM for some great music and discover why you should love this band! Watch live here Facebook or 🎧 ➡️ 88.5 on your radio dial! 📻🎶 #Music #wmnf #communityradio Check out this Awesome Retro Throwback Ft. Fever Beam from 2019! 🎸✨ If you're a punk enthusiast, be sure to check them out on Bandcamp! If you love this band, drop a comment! 🤘💬 #throwbackthursday #memories #wmnf Help our Hosts reach their Goals and get your hands on exclusive WMNF HOST GEAR! We love seeing the best listeners in the world in our official swag! Help us keep this love and CommUnity growing! Call Now at 813-238-8001 or CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! Get your WMNF SWAG just in time for summer! ☀️ Support community radio and turn heads with our awesome gear – it's a WIN-WIN! 🎉 Support your favorite host today! Just call us at 813-238-8001 or click to give online! 📞💻 CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! #donate #funddrive #wmnf
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
It's The Music Wednesday
Player position: