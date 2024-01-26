Saturday marks the 18th International Holocaust Remembrance Day that is observed worldwide. According to a press release from the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee, this Sunday there will be a special event spotlighting Righteous Gentiles, focusing on five Americans recognized as Righteous Among the Nations. At this event, there will be speakers including Stanlee Stahl, the Executive Vice President of the Jewish Foundation for the Righteous, and Pastor Chris Edmonds, Son of Master Sgt. The event is at State College of Florida’s Neel Performing Arts Center in Bradenton.
A special event for the 18th International Holocaust Remeberance Day
