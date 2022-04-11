ACA’s Special Enrollment Period lets some people sign up now for Obamacare

Share this:

ACA Special Enrollment Period

There’s a special enrollment period going on for people to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

We’ll find out the details on WMNF’s Tuesday Café (12 April 2022), when host Seán Kinane interviews Katie Roders Turner, the executive director of Family Healthcare Foundation.

To speak with a navigator you can call 813-995-7005. Or you can find more information on healthcare.gov.

Some people who are losing access to Medicaid might be eligible for ACA plans

In addition, we’ll hear about how access to Medicaid may be ending for many Floridians this year due to the end of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency. But those people might be eligible for free or low-cost health insurance on Healthcare.gov. We’ll hear how can people who are currently enrolled in Medicaid best prepare for requests for renewal.

A fix for Obamacare‘s “family glitch”

Last Tuesday, President Biden announced steps to protect and strengthen the Affordable Care Act by proposing a rule to fix what’s called the “family glitch.” That fix could save many families hundreds of dollars a month.

Dr. Olenka Pevny, art historian

Also on the show, we’ll hear WMNF’s general manager Randi Zimmerman interview Dr. Olenka Pevny. She’s a Cambridge University scholar in Ukrainian Cultural Studies and an art historian.

Dr. Olenka Pevny. Provided to WMNF with permission.

