Obamacare open enrollment ends Saturday; an ACA navigator answers your questions

The deadline for Obamacare open enrollment is coming up this Saturday, January 15, 2022.

On WMNF’s Tuesday Café an Affordable Care Act navigator answers listeners’ questions about how to get affordable health insurance.

Katie Roders Turner is executive director of Family Healthcare Foundation.

To speak with a navigator you can call 813-995-7005. Or you can find more information on healthcare.gov.

The program airs at 10:06 a.m. ET on 88.5 FM Tampa / St. Petersburg / Sarasota on Tuesday, January 11.