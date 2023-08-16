Aldi will buy Winn-Dixie and Harveys

Share this:

In a major deal in Florida’s grocery industry, Aldi announced Wednesday it is buying Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket.

Aldi, which has been expanding in the Southeast, will buy about 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys stores in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi from Southeastern Grocers.

The announcement indicated some locations will become Aldi stores while others will remain Winn-Dixie or Harveys stores.

“Aldi will operate Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores with the same level of care and focus on quality and service, as we also evaluate which locations will convert to the Aldi format to better support the neighborhoods we’ll now have the privilege of serving,” Jason Hart, CEO of Aldi, said in a prepared statement. “For those stores we do not convert, our intention is that these continue to operate as Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores.”

The announcement did not disclose terms of the deal, which is expected to close in the first half of 2024.

