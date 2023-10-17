Andrew Warren calls judicial consolidation “a naked power grab by Tallahassee and the Republican leadership”

Andrew Warren on WMNF. Zoom screen capture, 20 Sept. 2022.

There’s a push in Florida to consolidate judicial circuits. But suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren tells WMNF it’s “a naked power grab by Tallahassee and the Republican leadership.”

Warren was twice elected in Hillsborough but he was suspended by Governor Ron DeSantis.

There will be two closed-door meetings about judicial consolidation in November. Warren says there’s not enough sunshine on that process.

“I mean, look, this is a naked power grab by Tallahassee and the Republican leadership there. And this is great if you’re one of the 22 people in that inner circle in Tallahassee. But it’s really bad if you’re one of the 22 million Floridians who relies on the criminal justice system for all different parts of our society.”



SK – And part of these meetings have been in public, but in November, they’re going to have some closed-door meetings. Why are you concerned about that?



“Well, Florida has a Sunshine Law, in which the government is supposed to operate out in the public transparently so that everybody can see what they’re doing. “The governor shown that he really doesn’t care about the Sunshine Law, he doesn’t care about a lot of laws, frankly. But he just recently got in trouble for violating Sunshine Law with regard to COVID. “And now they’re doing it again, they’re holding these meetings in private so that the public doesn’t have a chance to see and hear how the future of the criminal justice system in the state of Florida is going to be twisted and turned and ultimately gerrymandered for political reasons.”

Also on Tuesday Cafe, 17 October 2023

Also on the show, we spoke about Puerto Rico, coral reefs and port dredging with Rachel Silverstein, the executive director and Waterkeeper of Miami Waterkeeper and with Stetson University College of Law professor Jaclyn Lopez. She is the director of Stetson’s Jacobs Public Interest Law Clinic for Democracy and the Environment.

