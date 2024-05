Rep. Anna Eskamani at the Mad Soul Festival in Orlando, Florida on March 2, 2024. // Photo by Dave Decker c/o Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

It’s a busy morning on “The Skinny” and we zoomed in on the Tampa Bay area with St. Petersburg City Councilman Richie Floyd who updated us on the Tampa Bay Rays stadium saga, Orlando-based Rep. Anna Eskamani who spoke on abortion rights in Florida, and South Florida author Annabelle Tometich who talked about the nationwide love that her book “The Mango Tree” is getting.

Download audio from the show via wmnf.org. Listen via podcast services like Apple Music, TuneIn, and Spotify.