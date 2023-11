Gail Powell Cope, Trish Tezzas, Brucie Boonstoppel

MidPoint Wednesday hosted Brucie Klay Boonstoppel, whose 20-year-old son, a bystander, was tragically shot and killed last weekend in Ybor City, and Trish Trezzas, a volunteer with gun violence survivor network Everytown, whose son was also killed, another victim of gun violence. They joined Gail Powell-Cope, the local Lead for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense on MidPoint to discuss gun violence and what we can hope to do about it to prevent future tragedies.

Listen to the show here: