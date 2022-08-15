Are Tampa Bay elected officials doing enough to solve the housing emergency?

Share this:

Housing costs are spiraling out of control in the Tampa Bay area. Whether it’s the cost to buy a house or the cost of the rent.

It has caused some Tampa Bay area communities to declare a housing state of emergency and to take other measures to help tenants.

Housing emergency

Last month the City of Tampa voted to move forward with allowing residents to decide on the November ballot whether the city should declare a housing emergency.

This month Hillsborough County approved housing protections for tenants.

According to the United Way Suncoast, about half of families across Tampa Bay are rent-burdened, which means they spend 30% or more of their income on housing.

Rev. Andy Oliver on Tuesday Café

Our guest on the August 16 episode of WMNF’s Tuesday Café will be Rev. Andy Oliver, the pastor of Allendale United Methodist Church in St. Petersburg.

Last week he participated in an overnight demonstration outside St. Pete City Hall by activists calling for action on the housing crisis. St. Petersburg Police showed up.

Rev. Oliver took responsibility for several tents that activists had set up on city property. He received a $93 fine and a court date.

