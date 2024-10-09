As Hurricane Milton nears, thousands flock to shelters across Tampa Bay

The entry to a hurricane shelter at Middleton High School // Chris Young, WMNF News, 10/8/2024

With widespread evacuation orders across the Tampa Bay region, many are fleeing to shelters.

On Tuesday, People hauled trash bags and personal items into a shelter at Middleton High School in East Tampa.

Evacuee Eugene Van Noske, who’s lived in Tampa all his life, is currently experiencing homelessness.

“I’m worried about my family here in Tampa. They said that this is going to be a bad hurricane, so I’m worried about that. And I’m just wanting it to be over with, so we can get back to normal and wanting housing for ourselves.” Van Noske said.

Hillsborough County shelter manager Maaria Nelson said about 500 people had arrived as of noon.

“Because Helene was just, you know, it was recent, so I think that people are becoming more aware and conscious that they need to evacuate and come somewhere safe so we’re encouraging people to come to the shelters.” Nelson said.

Things to keep in mind at the shelter: they will provide meals, but no cots, blankets, or supplies will be available and each resident will have about the same amount of room as a sleeping bag, or 20 square feet.

Tampa resident Queen Tee went to Middleton High School in East Tampa Tuesday, too.

She’s lived in the city for half a year, and says the back-to-back hurricanes have become too much to take.

“I’m leaving Tampa after this. Yeah, we just went through Helene and yeah, I’m over it. We’re originally from New Orleans, so of course we went through Katrina, we went through Rita, we went through a lot. Yeah, I’m over it.” Tee said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Hillsborough County reports having about 93 hundred evacuees in its shelters.

Pinellas has about 10,300 evacuees, Pasco about 46 hundred, and Manatee County has over 10,000.

Sarasota County shelters have about 75 hundred residents with about 750 support staff, along with 14 hundred animal companions.