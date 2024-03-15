Donate Now!
Ashley Gantt, Mike Beltran, discuss the 2024 Florida legislative session

Posted on by Ray Roa
Democratic State Rep. Ashley Gantt, a first-term representative from Miami-Dade.

The Skinny survived Mitch Perry’s 60-day exile in Tallahassee, and today he returned to the WMNF Tampa studio to start a recap of the legislative session that should run a few weeks.

Democratic Ashley Gantt, a first-term representative from Miami-Dade who just wrapped her second session, joined us on the top of the show.

The former public school teacher and Broward County Public Defender, talked about the session’s missed opportunities, especially on property insurance, education, medicaid, and more.

Republican Rep. Mike Beltran, who lives in Riverview and represents parts of Hillsborough and Manatee Countries, checked for the last half of the show to talk about social media, abortion and more.

Download audio from the show via wmnf.org. Listen via podcast services like Apple MusicTuneInGoogle Podcasts and Spotify.

And if you haven’t already, please contribute to WMNF’s Spring Fund Drive, where The Skinny fell about $700 short of its goal.

