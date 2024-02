Civil Disobedience against Injustice including the right to use public beaches and pools were a forgotten feature of the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and ’60s.

St. Augustine, FL was one flashpoint in which a white hotel manager dumped acid in the pool to punish Black people who were protesting the racist policy.

Also, watching events in Russia as civil disobedience grows following the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.