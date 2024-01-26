Donate Now!
Bead-Free initiative for Gasparilla

Posted on by Colleen Cole
flaquarium.org The Florida Aquarium

Listen here:

During Gasparilla, beads get thrown around and some end up in the water. There is a new recycling program for these beads.

Participants are encouraged to drop off their beads at the Florida Aquarium for recycling. According to an email from the aquarium, supporters of this Bead-Free Bay initiative will receive 50% off one adult general admissions ticket for every five-gallon bucket of recycled beads delivered to the Aquarium. This promotion will be available from January 20th through February 11th.

All of the beads collected through this Bead-Free Bay initiative will be donated to the MacDonald Training Center. This nonprofit helps adults with disabilities prepare for the workforce through life-enrichment opportunities.

