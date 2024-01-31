Bill to make it more difficult for cities and counties to hike property taxes continues moving through the Florida House

Florida Capitol in Tallahassee by felixmizioznikov via iStock for WMNF.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

The Florida House continued moving forward Wednesday with a bill that could make it harder for cities and counties to approve property tax increases.

The House Local Administration, Federal Affairs & Special Districts Subcommittee voted 10-4 to approve the bill (HB 1195), sponsored by Rep. Sam Garrison, R-Fleming Island.

The bill would require two-thirds votes by city, county and special district governing boards to approve increases in millage rates, which represent dollars assessed per $1,000 in property value.

Garrison said voters have indicated that a “broad bipartisan consensus” should be needed to increase taxes.

The Florida League of Cities opposed the bill Wednesday, while a lobbyist for the Florida Association of Counties expressed concerns about it.

Garrison’s bill also was approved last week by the House Ways & Means Committee.

The Senate Community Affairs Committee last week approved the Senate version (SB 1322).