Bill to make it more difficult for cities and counties to hike property taxes continues moving through the Florida House

Florida Capitol
Florida Capitol in Tallahassee by felixmizioznikov via iStock for WMNF.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

The Florida House continued moving forward Wednesday with a bill that could make it harder for cities and counties to approve property tax increases.

The House Local Administration, Federal Affairs & Special Districts Subcommittee voted 10-4 to approve the bill (HB 1195), sponsored by Rep. Sam Garrison, R-Fleming Island.

The bill would require two-thirds votes by city, county and special district governing boards to approve increases in millage rates, which represent dollars assessed per $1,000 in property value.

Garrison said voters have indicated that a “broad bipartisan consensus” should be needed to increase taxes.

The Florida League of Cities opposed the bill Wednesday, while a lobbyist for the Florida Association of Counties expressed concerns about it.

Garrison’s bill also was approved last week by the House Ways & Means Committee.

The Senate Community Affairs Committee last week approved the Senate version (SB 1322).

