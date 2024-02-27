Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

A bill requiring Florida schools to teach the ‘history of communism’ advances

Posted on by Staff
Share
child care or preschool babysitting
Child care by Caiaimage/Robert Daly via iStock for WMNF News.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

A bill that would require the history of communism to be taught in Florida’s public schools, potentially in grades as low as kindergarten, is ready for consideration by the full Senate.

The Senate Fiscal Policy Committee on Tuesday approved the bill (SB 1264), which would direct the state Department of Education to “prepare and offer” educational standards for communism history instruction.

Florida students currently can get lessons on communism in high-school social studies courses or in a seventh-grade civics and government course.

A high-school U.S. government class required for graduation also includes 45 minutes of instruction on “Victims of Communism Day,” which covers various communist regimes throughout history.

The bill calls for new communism-instruction standards to launch in the 2026-2027 school year.

For example, lessons would include subjects such as the “increasing threat of communism in the United States and to our allies through the 20th century” and “economic, industrial and political events that have preceded and anticipated communist revolutions.”

The measure also calls for standards to be “age appropriate and developmentally appropriate” for students.

Criticisms of the bill have largely centered on it potentially putting communism-related lessons in front of young students.

Bill sponsor Jay Collins, R-Tampa, pushed back on those criticisms during Tuesday’s meeting.

“This will be age-appropriate, and the educational specialists in DOE (the Department of Education) will figure out when and how that’s going to be at an age-appropriate level. This is not an indoctrination attempt,” Collins said.

A similar House bill (HB 1349) is ready for consideration by the full House.

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

Florida Capitol
Florida House and Senate negotiators work to bridge budget differences

Florida budget talks continue with Senate and House negotiators settling...

homeowner's insurance
A higher cap on coverage under Florida’s Citizens Property Insurance is possible

The Florida Senate Fiscal Policy Committee approved a bill that...

Three men gathered around two microphones inside of a radio studio.
Florida Senators support compensating Dozier School victims

The Senate Fiscal Policy Committee supports SB 24 to create...

Measles virus vaccine vaccination
U.S. Representative calls for Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo’s resignation amidst measles outbreak

As a measles outbreak spreads, Florida's Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
The SPRING FUND DRIVE memories keep coming and our inspiration is YOU our amazing listeners! Every Donation, Every Like, Every interaction with you makes us better! Let's get to our goal so we can do keep the fun going! #wmnf #funddrive #donate Congrats to our Amazing host Laura Taylor of Surface Noise, 88.5 FM or wmnf.org! If you don't know Laura plays a cool mix of, CDs & Vinyl during her show! So you get that retro sound! We love that you love her as much as we do! There is still time to give! Let's keep this momentum going & our family growing! CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! #donate #wmnf #funddrive 🎉 The ACOUSTIC PEACE CLUB Welcomes New Co-Host Tom Elligett! 🎉 Tom's passion for music knows no bounds, & with each show at WMNF, he's expanding his musical horizons, diving into new genres & artists. Tune in every Sunday 12pm-2pm! 🎧 CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! 🎧 #communityradio #Music #wmnf Whoah, we're halfway there! Fund Drive is going strong but we need your help to reach our goal! Stay tuned for some great show specials and cool updates on official Spring Fund Drive Merch! CLICK TO GIVE ==> https://link.wmnf.org/WMNFSPRINGDRIVE #funddrive #wmnf #donate Introducing the Official Spring Fund Drive Shirt! Huge thanks to local artist Doug Wright for this very retro butterfly design! Get this limited edition WMNF Fund Drive shirt and support community radio! It's a Win Win! CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! #funddrive #wmnf #donate
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
MidPoint
Player position: