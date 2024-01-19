Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

A bill to ban kids from social media is ready for discussion in the full Florida House

Posted on by Staff
Share
social media
Social media apps on an iPhone. Illustration by hapabapa via iStock for WMNF News.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

In a priority of Speaker Paul Renner, the Florida House on Tuesday will take up a bill that would prevent minors under age 16 from creating social media accounts.

The bill, in part, also would require social media platforms to terminate existing accounts that are “reasonably known” by the platforms to be held by minors younger than 16 and would allow parents to request that minors’ accounts be terminated.

Renner and other supporters of the bill (HB 1), sponsored by Rep. Tyler Sirois, R-Merritt Island, and Rep. Fiona McFarland, R-Sarasota, contend that social media harms such things as children’s mental health.

But Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, and NetChoice, a tech-industry group, have argued the bill could be unconstitutional and create data-privacy concerns.

During a floor session Tuesday, the House also will take up a bill (HB 3), sponsored by Rep. Chase Tramont, R-Port Orange, and Rep. Toby Overdorf, R-Palm City, that would require age verification to try to prevent people under age 18 from having access to such things as pornography on websites and apps.

The bill, also a priority of Renner, would set a series of standards for determining whether online material would be harmful, such as whether it “appeals to the prurient interest” and “lacks serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value for minors.”

Tags
, , , ,

You may also like

Florida House panel approves term limit for county commissioners

term limit

“Stand your ground” law against bears advances in State House

Listen:   A State House bill that would allow people...

lgbt
A judge orders a Florida county and city to pay $736,000 in legal fees after their bans on “conversion therapy”

The city and county had barred therapists from providing "conversion...

Aerial photo of downtown Tallahassee, Florida and the State Capitol
‘Safe exchange’ child custody bill passes Florida House

The Florida House unanimously supports parents who share custody of...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🔥 TROPICAL HEATWAVE IS COMING! Feast your eyes on our EPIC lineup with more updates to come! 🎶 Follow us for highlights on the AMAZING bands and join in on fun contests! 🎉 Don't miss out on the hottest event of the year! Get your tickets now! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE! #WMNF #THW24 #Events 🌴🎸🌞 It's time for another Retro #Throwback! 🕰️ Who recognizes this? Let's play NAME THAT SHOW! 📺 Correct guesses get entered in a drawing for a mini swag bag! 🎉 #communityradio #Music #wmnf Huge thanks to @chuckprophetinexile & opener Matt Burke of @hgwtmusic for braving the weather to make our event amazing! Event Highlights: Dancing in the rain & special meet and greets with Chuck! Good times! 🎵😎🎉 #wmnf #community #Events TODAY ON LIVE MUSIC SHOWCASE: We broadcast live on Facebook with @tophouseband! Show starts at 2PM so be sure to stop by for the stream or tune in for great audio on 88.5! #communityradio #Music #wmnf
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Soul Party