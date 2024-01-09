These bills in the 2024 legislature are an “escalation” of attacks on the LGBTQ+ community, according to Equality Florida

Gay pride flag. By WMNF News (June 2013).

Several bills filed in the Florida Legislature for the 2024 session that began today would impact LGBTQ+ Floridians if they become law.

We spoke about these with our guests, Joe Saunders, the senior political director of Equality Florida and Quinn Diaz, a public policy associate with Equality Florida.

HB 901 & SB 1120

This bill deals with the display of flags by governmental entities like government buildings, public schools and universities. If passed, they would not be able to fly flags that represent political viewpoint on anything partisan, racial, relating to sexual orientation and gender or political ideological views.

Florida cities such as St. Petersburg and Gulfport often raise LGBTQ Pride flags during Pride month.

This bill places limits on the use of personal pronouns and expands the law that critics call “Don’t Say Gay” to the workplace. According to News Service of Florida, this bill would ‘prevent state and local government agencies from requiring employees and contractors to refer to other people “using that person’s preferred personal title or pronouns if such personal title or pronouns do not correspond to that person’s sex” as determined at birth.’ It prevents penalties for religious or biology-based beliefs and prohibits employees to undergo training on gender identity.

This bill was filed last week by Republican Representative Dean Black. According to posts on X by former Representative Carlos Guillermo Smith, it’s “a sweeping new assault on the rights and dignity of transgender Floridians to at seeks to deny their legal existence, create new barriers to medically necessary care and put anti-LGBTQ mandates on private insurance companies.”

HB 1233 also requires all healthcare plans in Florida to begin covering the harmful, debunked and fraudulent practice of “conversion therapy” that seeks to convince trans people they aren’t trans.



Democratic Senator Tracie Davis has filed SB 1414 on education she calls the “Freedom to Learn Act.” If it becomes law it would repeal “provisions relating to prohibited training or instruction in specified concepts which constitutes discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, or sex; prohibiting school districts from adopting a procedure that compels or authorizes school personnel to share certain information with a parent under certain circumstances; requiring instruction in LGBTQ history in public schools, etc.”

Also on Tuesday Cafe (January 9):

We brought you a story from the Florida Keys. The state could decide to open the floodgates on development in the Keys. That could mean inviting thousands more building units than the Department previously determined the Keys could handle.

