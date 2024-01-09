Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

These bills in the 2024 legislature are an “escalation” of attacks on the LGBTQ+ community, according to Equality Florida

Posted on by Seán Kinane
Share
lgbt
Gay pride flag. By WMNF News (June 2013).

Several bills filed in the Florida Legislature for the 2024 session that began today would impact LGBTQ+ Floridians if they become law.

We spoke about these with our guests, Joe Saunders, the senior political director of Equality Florida and Quinn Diaz, a public policy associate with Equality Florida.

HB 901 & SB 1120

This bill deals with the display of flags by governmental entities like government buildings, public schools and universities. If passed, they would not be able to fly flags that represent political viewpoint on anything partisan, racial, relating to sexual orientation and gender or political ideological views.

Florida cities such as St. Petersburg and Gulfport often raise LGBTQ Pride flags during Pride month.

HB 599

This bill places limits on the use of personal pronouns and expands the law that critics call “Don’t Say Gay” to the workplace. According to News Service of Florida, this bill would ‘prevent state and local government agencies from requiring employees and contractors to refer to other people “using that person’s preferred personal title or pronouns if such personal title or pronouns do not correspond to that person’s sex” as determined at birth.’ It prevents penalties for religious or biology-based beliefs and prohibits employees to undergo training on gender identity.

HB 1233

This bill was filed last week by Republican Representative Dean Black. According to posts on X by former Representative Carlos Guillermo Smith, it’s “a sweeping new assault on the rights and dignity of transgender Floridians to at seeks to deny their legal existence, create new barriers to medically necessary care and put anti-LGBTQ mandates on private insurance companies.”

SB 1414

Democratic Senator Tracie Davis has filed SB 1414 on education she calls the “Freedom to Learn Act.” If it becomes law it would repeal “provisions relating to prohibited training or instruction in specified concepts which constitutes discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, or sex; prohibiting school districts from adopting a procedure that compels or authorizes school personnel to share certain information with a parent under certain circumstances; requiring instruction in LGBTQ history in public schools, etc.”

Listen to the full show here:

Watch the interview here:

Also on Tuesday Cafe (January 9):

We brought you a story from the Florida Keys. The state could decide to open the floodgates on development in the Keys. That could mean inviting thousands more building units than the Department previously determined the Keys could handle.

WMNF’s Tuesday Café

Tuesday Café airs weekly on WMNF beginning at 10:06 a.m. ET.

You can listen live on 88.5 FM in Tampa Bay, on wmnf.org or on the WMNF Community Radio app.

You can watch replays on TBAE Network Channels at 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Tuesdays on Spectrum 636, Frontier 34 and watch.tbae.net. Or on demand.

You can listen anytime on demand on wmnf.org or by subscribing to the Tuesday Café podcast on your favorite podcast platform.

https://open.spotify.com/show/311qfxLFcO8F7ZvnjgZogD – WMNF’s Tuesday Café with Seán Kinane.

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

Julianne Holt
HIllsborough Public Defender Julianne Holt to challenge new pretrial detention law

Hillsborough Public Defender Julianne Holt plans to challenge a new...

Gov. DeSantis delivers ‘State of the State’ address on first day of legislative session

Listen: On January 9th, Governor Ron DeSantis delivered his State...

guns gun violence die-in
A House Republican files a bill to allow open carry of firearms in Florida

HB 1619, filed by Rep. Mike Beltran, R-Riverview, would allow...

Florida election recount
A Senate Republican files a bill to take away the right to cast a mail ballot for many Floridians

Sen. Blaise Ingoglia has filed a bill that could lead...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
In Memory of Tom Collins, the voice that resonated through the airwaves at WMNF who passed on this 8th day of January 2024. His passion for music and unwavering dedication to the community enriched our lives. May his melodies linger in our hearts, and his legacy endure in the rhythm of the station he so dearly embraced. Rest in music, Tom. Your absence is deeply felt, and we already miss you tremendously. #RIP Retro Flashback Ft. @chuckprophetinexile at Tropical Heatwave 2016. Join us for his upcoming show January 11th 7PM at Skipper’s Smokehouse with Opening Act: Matt Burke of Have Gun - Will Travel 🎵 CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! #Music #wmnf 🎵 LIVE MUSIC SHOWCASE PRESENTS: ⚡Quail Hollow⚡ Live in studio at 2pm! Click Listen in Linktree or catch them Live on Facebook! #wmnf #Music Catch @alexharrissoul CEO and Co-Founder of ACT St Pete in a special interview tomorrow on Today WMNF's Live Music Showcase Replay Presents: THE NEW RULERS! Tune in at 2PM! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #wmnf #Music
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Freak Show