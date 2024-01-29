Donate Now!
Black Chamber and a Rap Pioneer

Posted on by mabili
The Tampa Bay community welcomes a new Black Chamber and a seasoned Hip Hop Pioneer.

Nicole Payne is President of the Hillsborough County Black Chamber of Commerce and talks about Giving Tuesday on January 30 as well as the Chamber’s big vision. We reflect on racist threats to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Also, Hip Hop music pioneer Davy DMX joins in ahead of his planned visit to Tampa. A cultural, teachable moment to kick off Black History Month. We reflect on the criminalization of rap artists through their lyrics. The resident DJ and venue rep join in.

Discussion includes a look into a two-year investigation by the Associated Press “Prison to Plate”: Popular food brands grown by prison labor.

Special shout out to Sea Us Rise, asking musicians to help educate about global warming through their artistry.

