A motley crew: Frank Crum, Patró Mabíli, Annie Miles and host Walter L. Smith II.

City of Tampa’s Frank Crum returns to reiterate the huge Black History movie and soul food event currently underway.

Social fellowship, card playin’ and recipes for the culture hit the radio waves on the Forum. Historical Black movements starts at the Block Party and it all leads to social empowerment.

Fish, Grits, Greens, cornbread and Black History.

Tune in and learn “This Is How We Do It” as a people.