Brownfields, People Power and More Funk

Posted on by mabili
Attendees of the Environmental Justice Think Tank held December 9, 2023

Today is Human Rights Day.

A brownfield is a property, the expansion, redevelopment, or reuse of which may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant, or contaminant.

A Brownfield site is created when a Brownfields Site Rehabilitation Agreement (BSRA) is signed between EPC and the property owner.

The Forum named names of local officials who are responsible for brownfield site cleanups. People were encouraged to look around their neighborhood and realize the historic nature of race and class and keep polluting industries out of their areas or greater oversight.

The Forum gives an overview of the Caryle Cammisa Environmental Justice Think Tank series held in Tampa a day earlier.

WMNF Station Manager Randi Zimmerman spoke at the Think Tank about the importance of local radio on local movements.

Also, another round of Funk genre listening and historical analysis.

