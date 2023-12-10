Brownfields, People Power and More Funk

Attendees of the Environmental Justice Think Tank held December 9, 2023

Today is Human Rights Day.

A brownfield is a property, the expansion, redevelopment, or reuse of which may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant, or contaminant.

A Brownfield site is created when a Brownfields Site Rehabilitation Agreement (BSRA) is signed between EPC and the property owner.

The Forum named names of local officials who are responsible for brownfield site cleanups. People were encouraged to look around their neighborhood and realize the historic nature of race and class and keep polluting industries out of their areas or greater oversight.

The Forum gives an overview of the Caryle Cammisa Environmental Justice Think Tank series held in Tampa a day earlier.

Also, another round of Funk genre listening and historical analysis.