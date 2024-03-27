Cannabis, Arthritis, and Eye Health with Dr. Fred Harvey

In this episode of the “Healthy Steps Show” on WMNF Tampa 88.5 FM, Dr. Fred Harvey delves into a variety of health topics, offering insights on medical cannabis, dietary recommendations for managing psoriatic arthritis, and the benefits of specific supplements for various health concerns. He cautions against smoking cannabis due to potential heart and lung risks, advocating for alternative consumption methods like vaporizers and edibles. Dr. Harvey also outlines dietary changes and supplements that could alleviate symptoms of psoriatic arthritis, emphasizing an anti-inflammatory, nutrient-rich diet. Additionally, he addresses questions on food sensitivity testing, eye health, and skin cancer prevention, suggesting a holistic approach to health that includes careful consideration of lifestyle choices, diet, and the prudent use of supplements to support overall well-being.
Summary:
- Medical Cannabis: Dr. Harvey discusses research suggesting cannabis use is not directly causing cardiac arrhythmias but warns against smoking it due to associated risks like heart attack, stroke, and coronary heart disease, especially in young adults. He recommends using dry flower vaporizers, edibles, or sublingual extracts instead of smoking cannabis to avoid these risks.
- Psoriatic Arthritis: For a caller inquiring about psoriatic arthritis, Dr. Harvey recommends dietary changes, emphasizing an autoimmune protocol or the Walls protocol, which eliminates processed foods, sugars, grains, legumes, and promotes high vegetable and lean protein intake. Supplements suggested for psoriatic arthritis include omega-3 fatty acids, a broad-spectrum multivitamin, a probiotic, and specific anti-inflammatories.
- Food Sensitivity Testing: Addressing a caller’s concerns about food sensitivity tests, Dr. Harvey expresses skepticism about tests based on hair samples, recommending instead that those interested in identifying food sensitivities consult with a functional medicine doctor for blood-based testing.
- Eye Health: For a caller with concerns about eye health after an injury, Dr. Harvey recommends antioxidants and certain supplements that support eye health, including those containing lutein.
- Skin Cancer: For a caller with recurrent squamous and basal cell carcinomas, Dr. Harvey discusses topical treatments and emphasizes the importance of dietary supplements that might help manage or prevent skin cancers.