Cannabis business owners gather in Tampa for first-ever Kushcon

John Lynch, CEO of Kush.com, a digital business-to-business marketplace for the cannabis industry, joined WaveMakers on August 16. The company hosted the first-ever Kushcon earlier in the month, bringing together business owners from every sector of the cannabis industry.

Kush.com is moving its headquarters from Seattle to Tampa, Lynch says, largely due to the emerging cannabis market in Florida. Already, Florida is the world’s third largest marketplace medical marijuana, after California and Canada. Lynch said the opportunity will grow exponentially when recreational marijuana is legalized.

Meanwhile, the CBD business is taking off, with massive demand for CBD infused products from lotions to drinks to spice blends for foods. Kush.com aims to expand those products into a wider array of outlets, such as restaurants and bars.

WMNF WaveMakers