Challenging Covid With Music!

Share this:

Barzin, the talented singer-songwriter, poet, all-round good guy, and friend of Life Elsewhere alerted us to a new compilation he had contributed a previously unreleased cut to. If Barzin was involved it had to be seriously worth checking out. We did. And, it is. “Love In The Time Of Covid” curated by Andrea Vascellari, is an exceptional collection of music. Based in North-East Italy where the virus has wreaked devastating havoc, Andrea took it upon himself to reach out to acts from the most relevant in slowcore, dreampop, and drone-rock scenes. He requested tracks that had not been released before. And, he explained, “All proceeds will go to the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund, supporting the World Health Organization’s work to track and understand the spread of the virus, to ensure patients get the care they need and the frontline workers get essential supplies and information, and to accelerate research and development of a vaccine and treatments for all who need them”. The seventeen tracks Andrea selected for “Love In The Time Of Covid” perfectly evoke this peculiar and unfathomable of times we are all enduring. Andrea Vascellari is a fan, he is a musician, he is passionate about bringing together this remarkable compilation to challenge Covid.

Please make sure you do not miss our exclusive conversation with Andrea Vascellari. And, support this cause.

Dean Wareham – Holding Pattern (Live At WXPN)

Idaho – Be My Friend

Pall Jenkins – On The Rise

Mark Rolfe – Every Setting Sun Part 1

Lycia – The Bee Eater

Matt Christensen – In Boxes

Jessica Bailiff – With You (Friendship Version 2020)

Barzin – There Will Be Time For

Jon DeRosa – High And Lonely (David Sisko Remix)

Chris Brokaw – Lady Old Song

Remora – Never Make It Home Again

Yellow6 – Hallo

Shores – Litany (Demo)

Lullabier – Raindrops

Thorn1 – A Bus

If Thousands – They Are Not What They Claim To Be

Coastal – CovidLOVE

Show #370