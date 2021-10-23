Chris Connelly. An Ongoing Conversation Part 2

Chris Connelly was greeted at the airport by Dannie Fletcher and Al Jourgensen who was preoccupied at the time with getting his new Walkman to work. When every attempt failed, the founder of Ministry did the only thing he reckoned would work, he smashed the much-sought-after gadget repeatedly against a concrete pillar in the airport’s baggage claim area. Chris doesn’t say if Jourgensen vented his frustration with a torrent of expletives and ear-piercing yelps, but he does recall that Al’s antics did arouse the attention of security so the trio hi-tailed it to Dannie’s gold-painted Jaguar. It wasn’t much later that night when Al introduced his Scottish guest to bars that were the hang for Chicago’s black-clad, pierced, and tattooed alternative crowd. This was the beginning of a new life for the lad from Edinburgh. In part 2 of our ongoing conversation with Chris Connelly, he recalls more stories and anecdotes from his early years in America. Plus, Chris selects and talks about music from Mark Stewart and the Mafia, Swanns, and Wire. Life Elsewhere is now available at Anchor FM Show 446