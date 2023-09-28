Citgo pays claims after gasoline contamination at Port Tampa Bay

Share this:

About 1,550 consumers were potentially affected after an incident last month at Port Tampa Bay, where gasoline was contaminated by diesel fuel, the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said Thursday.

The department announced Aug. 27 that “human error” at the port a day earlier resulted in the “strong likelihood” of contamination of gas sold to numerous stations supplied by Citgo.

Such contamination can cause engine damage or affect the operability of vehicles.

The department said Thursday that Citgo has closed 950 claims, resulting in more than $447,000 in auto repairs or reimbursements.

The company’s adjusters will continue to work on any new claims, the department said in a news release.

“All potentially impacted stations have received clearance to reopen full fuel sales operations,” the department said. “Citgo has made the commitment to continue working with their wholesale customers (stations) who incurred costs for pumping out tanks at these locations so they can reimburse them for those costs. Three wholesale customers have submitted claims to Citgo covering four total locations, and Citgo has paid their reimbursements.”

The contamination came as motorists in many areas filled up vehicles in advance of Hurricane Idalia.

The Category 3 storm made landfall Aug. 30 in Taylor County.

©2023 The News Service of Florida